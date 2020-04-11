Billie Eilish ‘cant win’ over trolls who body shame and criticize her fashion choices

With the internet having become a cesspool of trolling and hate, there is no doubt that celebrities would bear the brunt.

During a recent interview with Dazed, Billie recounts a large number of comments which were directed at her after she posted a picture of her in a bathing suit.

On Instagram, she was quoted saying, “I saw comments like, ‘How dare she talk about not wanting to be sexualized and wear this?!'”

“It was trending. There were comments like, ‘I don’t like her anymore because as soon as she turns 18 she’s a whore.’ Like, dude. I can’t win.”

For the unversed, previously Billie opened up about why she often chooses to wear baggy clothes. “Nobody can have an opinion [on my body]. because they haven’t seen what’s underneath,” she said during a Calvin Klein campaign. . “Nobody can be like, ‘she’s slim-thick,’ ‘she’s not slim-thick,’ ‘she’s got a flat ass,’ ‘she’s got a fat ass.’ No one can say any of that because they don’t know.”







