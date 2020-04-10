More than 1000 million smartphone users have diverted to TECNO Camon 15

When it comes to the purchase of a mobile phone, every user looks for a handset that gives them an ultimate tech experience. As per records, TECNO mobiles not only produce advanced technology handsets but facilitate its users with their most desired camera features. Its most important feature is its mid-range prices making it affordable for every faction of the society. TECNO, with its increased sales has made it to the list of Most Used Smartphone Brands in Pakistan.



Unlike other brands, TECNO is offering its newly launched flagship Camon 15 just for Rs.29,999. According to the sales record, around 1000 million users have switched to Premier Camon 15 equipped with 48 Megapixel Rear-camera and 32 Megapixel Selfie Pop-up camera. TECNO has transformed the consumer market of expensive brands by offering multiple features fortified with advanced technology, secure hardware/software ecosystems, camera, and design all offered in one handset at the most attractive price.



TECNO offers advanced technology and enhanced specifications at cost-efficient prices, whereas high-end brands charge premium amounts. It accounts for one of the reasons why high-end users are diverting their loyalties to TECNO. Its newly launched Camon 15 made 3.4 Million USD sales within the first fifty-nine minutes of its Grand Launch. The ratio of TECNO consumers has been escalating since that day, breaking all previous records. Camon 15’s exclusive features, Ultra-Clear 48 MP Quad & a Pop-up Camera led to its popular demand in the market.



The new launch of the brand led to thrilling social media hype. Various influencers and media stars were spotted using Camon 15 and praising its features to their fans. The brand has received thousands of reviews and positive feedback from the users expressing their enhanced satisfaction and ultimate tech experience. The flagship phone, Camon 15, had a huge impact on people’s diverting choice towards TECNO and its increasing sales.

What assures TECNO fans about its competitiveness is its production of high-end smartphones with exceptional camera quality available at the most affordable prices. TECNO amazes its rivals with its advanced specifications like wide-angle cinematic screen alongside a bigger and better display, for videos and games. Camon 15 is undoubtedly the right choice of consumers equipped with the best features with no compromise on the quality.