Gal Gadot reveals why she plans to have a second baby after 'Wonder Woman shoot

Gal Gadot’s popularity reached sky high soon after Wonder Woman released and with the release of Wonder Woman 1984 or WW84 this year, Gal is gearing up for a release on the big screen.

During a conversation with Vogue, Gal stated, "And we were both super happy and shouting and screaming, and then I told him toward the end of the conversation, 'After I shoot the movie? I want us to have another baby.' And then when I got home to L.A. he said, 'That was such an interesting comment,'"

Explaining why her husband ended up making that comment, Gal stated, "If you imagine a kite, right? If it flows really well? My instinct is to tie the string to the ground. It’s hard for me to translate because we were having that conversation in Hebrew. But it’s like the more successful I get, the more I want to plant my roots in and make sure everything is balanced and still focused on the important things in life, which, for me, is family."