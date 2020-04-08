JK Rowling's heartfelt reply to fan over Severus Snape has fans in awe

Even with over nine years having passed since fans had to come to terms with the loss of Severus Snap, in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2. It seems the loss is still fresh in the hearts of many.

The iconic role in question was played by someone whom J.K Rowling herself recommended for the role and to this day, long after his passing, fans thank the writer for ‘convincing Alan Rickman’ for taking on the role.

A short while prior, a Harry Potter fan took to their personal Twitter, and wrote about the loss of Severus Snape in Harry Potter stating, "Tonight in Italy they air “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallow Part 2”. As always, I’m NOT ready to say goodbye to Severus Snape Thank you @jk_rowling for this unique character and for convincing Alan Rickman to portray him - we had the perfect Severus Snape."

J.K Rowling surprised the unsuspecting fan with a heartfelt and emotional reply, stating, "In Harry Potter & the Cursed Child, Snape makes his first appearance with his back to the audience. At the dress rehearsal I saw him in his long black wig & my eyes filled with tears because, for a split second, my irrational heart believed when Snape turned around, I'd see Alan."



