Chris Hemsworth helps anxious, stressed kids with free guided meditations

COVID-19 has affected all spheres of life with its explosive expansion across the globe. However it appears, Chris Hemsworth has come to the aid of all, and in particular, for care givers that are struggling to keep children entertained during this time of chaos.

The actor has utilized his fitness app Centrfit to provide a six week free membership for all those stuck at home. Not only that, he has introduced a number of child centered activities as well as meditation exercises for stress release and anxiety management, aimed at keeping young ones entertained throughout the course of the day.

In his video posted to Instagram, Chris Hemsworth begins by stating, "If you find yourself in a situation like myself, like a lot of people, where you're having to homeschool your kids and you're failing miserably—'cause it's not an easy task, it's a very, very difficult job, teaching, and I have a boundless, unlimited respect for teachers, globally, universally, and I thank them for that—if you are having this job, a friend of mine suggested doing these guided meditations with them.”

"And I thought, it's not gonna work," he went on to state. My kids are allergic to sitting still. But to my surprise, they actually did. And it calmed them down, 'cause kids, you know, have anxiety and stress, all of that, like us, probably more so because they don't understand it and it's difficult for us to explain to them. But these guided meditations that my friend suggested doing actually was really beneficial. So what we're doing with centr.com is I'm gonna narrate a few meditations, children-specific meditations—sleep visualizations, positive thoughts, that kind of thing—and you may get something from it."

"So jump on board to centr.com," the actor said. "We have six [free] weeks available for you until April 5. So yeah, get involved happy, safe, lots of love."



