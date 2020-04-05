Cody Simpson pens down romantic poem for Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's relationship has been one of the hottest topics as of late, and he also recently won the hearts of fans after he joined in on her show Bright Minded as the newest guest. During the course of the episode, Cody read Miley a love poem that he wrote, in front of over 15,000 viewers.

For the unversed, Cody is an intense lover of poetry and is set to release a poetry collection titled Prince Neptune in the near future. The poem in question was a sneak peek into his craft.

Cody could be heard saying, “In the ancient night, she flies once more back to her home in the stars. I try to chase her there but fall short, for I cannot breathe up that high in the radiant heavens where she lingers. I can only admire her from below, humble, starry-eyed poet with the desire for that which is most beautiful. And she is most beautiful.” He concluded by reading, “She is the one who swims in the sun and doesn’t burn up.”

Just before he finished, Miley playfully asked Cody, "I'm the most beautiful?" who replied with the most affectionate of replies, stating, "You're the most beautiful, babe."



