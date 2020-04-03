Prince Harry, Meghan under fire for censoring negative Instagram comments

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently came under the radar of netizens after they began censoring and deleting comments off their Instagram that featured negative criticism over Duke and Duchess’ decision to step down as senior members of the British royal family.

Social media users wished for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to “grow up”, while others were fixated over the fact that removing comments was an action which ushered in the possibility of “what’s coming.”

Soon after comments were deleted, angry users flocked the former royal's account to voice their dissatisfaction with the way things were handled. Many explained how their opinions did not stem from 'hate' as the couple might have believed.



