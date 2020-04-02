Jennifer Lopez backs up SARVA yoga for setting up online immunity building program

Jennifer Lopez elatedly backed up SARVA yoga over launching a 14-immunity building programme geared towards helping users maintain a front line of defense against COVID-19.

The program runs across 25 countries in total, including Germany, France, the US and even China. The yoga sessions will be held virtually, and are designed to provide users a sense of calmness which will in turn perk up their immune system.

According to a report by IANS, Jennifer was quoted saying, "In the current situation, I am glad that SARVA that comes from the birthplace of yoga with its vision of combining authenticity along with modernity, is making yoga accessible to audiences of all ages, languages, and geographies using the power of technology and I am sure this is something that could make a difference to the lives of people around the world.”

The co-founder of SARVA and DIVA yoga, Sarvesh Shashi spoke about the initiative stating, "SARVA's aim has always been to connect 7 billion breaths through yoga - and our purpose has found a wider base now that the world is battling a public health crisis and we're honoured to be able to contribute in helping people during this tough time."

He concluded by saying, "It's during times like these that people have to focus on rebuilding themselves by remaining positive and staying fit even when at home. Our team is tirelessly working round the clock to be able to communicate the message about our 14-day Immunity Building Program and provide LIVE yoga classes across 25 countries, 5 times a day with the sole aim of giving people the means to stay healthy, both physically and mentally.”