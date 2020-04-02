Kim Kardashian opens up on how her fight with Kourtney affected KUWTK filming

Kim Kardashian's reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians is one of the most popular shows of the current era and it recently incurred a bit of family drama after a scuffle between Kim and Kourtney broke out.

Not only that, but it also caused the filming schedule to be temporarily suspended for over a week as a result of all of the ruckus that ensued in its aftermath. After the episode filled with uncomfortable chemisty and cat fights hit the internet, it became the talk of the town.

Recently, Kim graced The Tonight Show: Home Edition where she spoke at length about the explosive season 18 premiere show that featured her and her sister Kourtney battling it out in a complete brawl. The fight started after Kim questioned Kourtney’s dedication towards the show and put her on blast for seemingly not prioritizing KUWTK.

The actual fight ended up being so intense that Kim reports her mother burst into tears the moment she saw the footage. During her appearance on the show Kim explained, "I don't really ever resort to violence like that, but she scratched me so hard, you couldn't see... I was bleeding. And so you didn't really get see that detail," she said.

"When I looked down at my arm and saw she had had really scratched me and I felt it all on my back,” then "I just went over and slapped her back.”

"I think everyone was really shook for a minute and just was like, 'This isn't like our type of show. Like, what's happening?'" Kim said, adding, "We want everyone to be comfortable and safe."

After later adding that the scuffle between her and her sister smoothed over, Kim explained that it is important for Kourtney to take some time off from the show. "I think she really needs it," Kim admitted, adding, "I think that'll be so much better for her."