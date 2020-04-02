Kim Kardashian feels she ‘annoyed’ Kanye West during COVID-19 lockdown

Much like the rest of the population, Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West seem to have different social distancing styles, and as a result of that, Kim feels she is starting to get onto her husband's nerves.

During an interview with CBS The Morning, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star gave the host Gayle King, a run-down of her family’s daily routine, and poked fun at how she was starting to get onto her husband’s nerves due to her antics.

"I thought that he'd have a harder time with [social distancing], but he really does love staying home and watching movies and having my cooking and hanging out with the kids,” she revealed. "I think this time, we're just trying to take advantage of it and be positive. I probably annoyed him organizing every last thing in the house."

Her kids North, aged six, Saint, four, Chicago, two-years-old, and Psalm, nine months, have been indulging in a number of fun activities during their home-stay.

Kim reveals that at this point, "we've watched every single movie under the sun," and "we're doing drawing classes, everything you can imagine to keep the kids busy."

During the course of the conversation, the reality TV star expressed her thoughts on the lockdown and urged fans to remain indoors. "I think that it's extremely irresponsible for anyone to not take this seriously," she said. "The sooner we do this, the sooner we can go see our friends and family again."

Although the star is surrounded by her husband and kids at this time, she feels rather sad over not getting to spend time with her sisters. Kim reveals, "I was organizing my photos in my phone and found this and miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined. It's hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else's."

Before signing off the star requested, "PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus.”