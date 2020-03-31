Futuristic style, immersive colors, powerful performance: Camon15 is undoubtedly the Best smartphone of 2020

One of the best things about technology is that it keeps on evolving. When it comes to smartphones, this industry is evolving at a faster pace, bringing fierce competition in the market. The mobile phone itself is a trend and therefore it is important to stay ahead of the game and equip oneself with the sophisticated and latest gadgets around.

Where other smartphone brands are working on the blueprints to upgrade their phones on futuristic footings, TECNO, a globally acclaimed smartphone brand, is already leading the game and come up with Camon 15.

New Camon 15 is the most high-tech and advanced gadget available in the market today. Camon 15's sleek design and AI technology make it stand out from other insanely high-priced competitor phones. Besides many other factors from the operating system and design to durability to security, brands it a truly futuristic phone for the modern generation.

Camon 15 is the continuation of the brand's most popular Camon series, but its screen touch and the inspiring outlook is better than the predecessor. Its 6.6'' screen size fits perfectly in every palm, gives a next level cinematic experience to video streaming. Moreover, the widescreen is also a treat to PUBG players which lets them fully enjoy while playing.

The most exciting feature which makes new Camon 15 stand out is it’s beyond the belief ultra-clear camera.

Camon 15 equipped with amazing 32 MP pop up camera and an unbelievable 48 MP Quad camera. The camera is perfect for every situation and works in a wide range of lighting modes. Whether you are capturing a beautiful landscape, snapping friends at night, or zooming someone’s action from afar.

Moreover, its Macro photography mode allows a user to capture a virtuous and wide-angle shot without compromising color and detailing.

Battery life is another strength of Camon 15. The product uses 4000 mAh Li-Polymer high-density large capacity battery, with intelligent power-saving technology, to meet the continuing needs of your work and life. Not only has this Camon 15 will amaze you with its exceptional battery timings, it gives 8.2 hours video playback, 7.1-hour web browsing and 6.5 hours game playing.

As technology changes, the world changes. TECNO with its innovative technology is allowing its customers to stay trendy and updated with the rapidly evolving world. TECNO is once again pushing the boundaries in the smartphone segment. Looking at the Camon 15 price and impressive features make it the worthy phone to bank on. Are you ready to step into the future with new Camon 15.