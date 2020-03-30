Bhad Bhabie calls out Billie Eilish online for not ‘DMing’ her back

Rapper Bhad Bhabie went on an uncensored rant, accusing Billie Eilish of not responding to her texts and Direct Messages.

This Saturday, rapper Bhad Bhabie, who’s original name is Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli, took to her Instagram Live to call out the no time to die singer over her apparent lack of curtsy.

Bhad was quoted stating, “I think I'm friends with Billie, I don't know if Billie is my friend. Every time I DM her and give her my number, she doesn't text me.”

According to Bhad, Billie changed soon after making it big in the industry and after experiencing this incident, Bhad states that she has since realized the true meaning of friendship. “I mean, I don't know, I guess that's what happens when [expletive] get famous. It could be that. I'm not tripping. I know who my real friends are.”

Bhad initially became famous for her iconic line, “Catch me outside, how about that?” during her appearance on the Dr Phill show, back in 2016. Since then, Bhad has amassed a total of 17 million followers.



