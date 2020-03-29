Liam Hemsworth flaunts his impressive surfing skills while having fun at Phillip Island

Liam Hemsworth has been spending candid moments with girlfriend Gabriella Brooks amid coronavirus pandemic.

The 30-year-old actor stunned fans on Saturday as he hit the beach for a solo surf session at Phillip Island in Victoria.

Showing his impressive skills, Liam effortlessly rode the crashing waves while balancing on his white surfboard. He appeared poised, yet determined, as he shredded and meandered through the curling waves.

Looking hunky as usual, Liam wore a form-fitting black wetsuit that showcased his hulking physique.

The actor has previously been spotted surfing at Phillip Island with his model girlfriend Gabriella, 23.

Last week, a magazine reported that Liam is hoping to have children with the petite beauty, with an insider claiming: 'He wants kids and doesn't want to keep putting it off.'

It's the second relationship for Liam since he split from his wife, Miley Cyrus, in August last year, after less than eight months of marriage.