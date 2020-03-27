Government will not let businesses go bankrupt: Abdul Razzak Dawood

ISLAMABAD: The government will not let businesses go bankrupt over a cash flow crisis, said Advisor to the Prime Minister for Commerce, Industry and Investment on Thursday.

In a video message, the prime minister's advisor said that he knew about the problems being faced by the people ever since the coronavirus outbreak began in the country.

He assured people that the government's programme was not restricted to exporters. "It [programme] is not for the exporters alone. It is for our SMEs, the retail sector as well as our labourers," he said.

Dawood said that he will take care of the issues highlighted by people which included those pertaining to electricity, banking and cash flows. He said that the government will take care of the problems of the people.

The statement from the prime minister's aide comes at a time when the coronavirus has affected more than 1,000 people in the country a little over a month since the first case was reported.

The move has triggered an economic setback globally with Pakistan being no different. PM Imran has assured the nation multiple times that he will not impose a lockdown in the coming days as it will have a disastrous impact on the nation's economy.

Globally, markets continue to portray a gloomy outlook due to the virus. On Thursday, over three million people in the US — the largest in the country's history — filed for unemployment as deaths from the virus reached 1,000.