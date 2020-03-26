'Elephant': The film narrated by Meghan Markle to be released next month

Disney on Thursday said a film narrated by Meghan Marke will be released from April 3.

According to Reuters , the film titled “Elephant,” will be available on the Disney+ platform.



It will be Meghan's first job since the Duchess of Sussexshe and Prince Harry resigned from royal duties.

Harry and Meghan stopped their royal duties at the end of the month as they carve out “a progressive new role”, mainly based in North America, which they aim to finance themselves.



Meghan, 38, has previously appeared in TV shows and films, such as “Horrible Bosses”, but achieved greatest fame for her part as Rachel Zane in the ongoing “Suits” legal series.

She married Harry, sixth-in-line to the British throne, in May 2018 in a lavish ceremony at Windsor Castle.