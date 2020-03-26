Kourtney Kardashian reveals why she made Mason Disick delete his Instagram

The age old term regarding how mothers always know what is best for their child has always run true through the generations. It has even proven its weight in gold, in reference to Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason Disick and his unexpected Instagram debut.

The 10-year-old’s mother recently cut her son’s Instagram debut short after he went behind her back and started a personal Instagram on Tuesday without permission.

During a conversation with Sarah Howard during a Poosh Insta-live session, the mother revealed, "He started an Instagram yesterday and didn't ask us," hence "I did delete it because Scott and I just felt like... He's 10!"

She further went on to say, "I think there's an age limit with Instagram. I think it's... 13." The main reason why she wishes to delay her son's exposure to the internet's unfiltered ways is because "I think on Instagram, the thing that really worries me with kids is just comments. People can be so mean. It's really easy to get consumed with it. I just feel it's not the time."

The only time when the internet does get on Kourtney’s nerves however, is when people offer her “unsolicited parenting advice.”

"Once in a while, I may respond to a negative comment for fun, or if something really does bother me I definitely have the platform to correct it," the reality TV personality said during an interview with the beauty and skincare brand, Rose Inc."

"But I usually don't think twice. No matter what it is that I am doing, someone has something to say, good or bad," however, "the worst, though, is when people I don't know give unsolicited parenting advice."