Justin Bieber streams digital church service for fans as coronavirus escalates

Justin Bieber's spiritual journey has been out in the open for a while now. And as the coronavirus pandemic escalates and the world self-isolates, the singer is seeking solace with the help of his faith.

The Baby crooner had spent most of his Monday making music but decided to pause for a while to renew his faith in God by watching and streaming church service online so his fans could join in.

Following the end of the stream, the singer shed some light on his views on religion and how he is more open towards people from different faiths but still clings on to the firm connection he has with Christianity.

“Hope you guys enjoyed that as much as I did … If you guys watched that and you don’t believe in the story of Jesus or whatever it may be, super OK. Everyone’s on their own journey, their own faith journey. I just feel like in this time that the story of Jesus really resonates to me,” he said.

Bieber has been attending the Hillsong Church which began from Australia, and has now been streaming the sermons online following the COVID-19 outbreak.