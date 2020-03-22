Kourtney Kardashian believes filming KUWTK is like a hamster wheel

Kourtney Kardashian has been making headway on social media due to her rift with Kim and Kloe Kardashian in regards to their reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In the previous season Kourtney revealed her intention of stepping back from the show during a conversation Jason Kennedy on E News.

The major reason behind this decision is because Kourtney believes she is starting a “new season” of her life and, as a result of that, chooses to prioritize her family over the show.

She was quoted commenting on her decision, stating, "I feel like I’ve finally gotten to the place where I can balance being a mom and working. I’ve always done both, obviously, but it used to be where I would work a lot more. And so I’ve really shifted my focus.”

To Kourtney, her kids are her “whole life” and they require “one-on-one time” with her during their growing years.

Before she made this decision, the star revealed that she was “feeling just really unhappy” and added that, “I felt like I was on a hamster wheel. I felt like something needed to change.”







