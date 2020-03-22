Prince Harry ‘snapped’ over how Meghan didn’t ‘get a fair treatment'

With March 31 marking the start of a new life for the former royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “are enjoying living a quiet life” with Archie, who is “doing great.”

However, new evidence has come to light which reveals that it was in fact Prince Harry’s decision to move out of the UK with his wife and child.

According to a source by US Weekly, "When it became clear Meghan was never going to get a fair shake, Harry put his foot down and decided to uproot his life and move his family out of the UK."

The source further went on to clarify that it was in fact Prince Harry’s own decision and that “he’s adamant that it was his call to move to Canada."

Prince Harry and Meghan’s issues with the British tabloids have become common knowledge at this point and both parties were locked in after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sued a number of major publications over character assassination.