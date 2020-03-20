Eminem shares equipment malfunction at Oscars performance nearly derailed him

Eminem blew the roof off the Oscars stage this year when he came out with a surprise performance of Lose Yourself, nearly 17 years since it first released.

While his appearance was the talk of the town, Eminem revealed recently that he refuses to look back onto his performance because it was almost ruined by some stray equipment which nearly malfunctioned.

During a conversation on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin podcast the singer stated, “When I went out there everything was cool. I go through the first verse and they had the mic pack that you wear to clip on your belt and your in-ears so you can hear the sound. And I’m rapping and all of a sudden I see between my legs the [expletive] pack’s swinging.”

The entire performance the singer was wrestling with the rogue mic pack before finally giving up and stuffing it into his pocket. “By that time the song is over and I’m like man, what the [expletive]. We rehearsed for that shit, I know the words to Lose Yourself, but we rehearsed that [expletive] extra, extra, extra just so we didn’t [expletive] that up and that was the one thing we didn’t plan for and of course it went wrong.”

Before Eminem signed off, the host of the show assured the singer that his fans were not even aware that an issue like that had occurred. “I ain’t watched it,” he admitted. “I got creeped out, I don’t want to see this [expletive], I’ll just get angry.”