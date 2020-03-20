Kylie Jenner ‘already prepared’ for self-quarantine due to secret pregnancy

Kylie Jenner is currently experiencing her eighth day of self-quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic scare.

She wrote about the experience on her Instagram, urging fans with "another daily reminder to take this social distancing serious and self-quarantine.”

The youngest Jenner-Kardashian is not new to this concept as she “prepared” for her quarantine while she was pregnant with Stormie. The beauty icon reportedly “didn’t leave the house for months” as she wanted to keep her pregnancy a secret from watchful eyes.

Soon after Stromie’s birth on February 2018, Kylie opened up on her decision and revealed why she chose to keep this a secret. "I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned,” the star explained. "I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

Later that year the mother expanded upon her thoughts during an interview with Vogue, "I knew that it would be better for us, if me and Stormi just stayed kind of low-key," she stated. "I just felt like it was a sacred special moment and I wasn’t ready to share it with everybody. I just wanted to keep that to myself."

