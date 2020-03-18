Lady Gaga opens up on how her career dampened her chances at love

Lady Gaga is known as a beacon of sunshine for many over the years and recently she opened up about her personal struggles trying to balance work and love, as well as how her career would stand in her own way during that time.

As per the star, at one point she desperately wished for love. Gaga revealed her personal thoughts on the matter during a public appearence.

During the conversation at The Kyle & Jackie O Show, Gaga talked about her frustrations. She was quoted saying, “It was a really hard process for me because I was going through a time in my life…I was actually having a lot of trouble with it.”

She later went onto say, “I did not like being single. I felt like my career had kind of taken over everything and that my personal life was something that I didn’t get to have as much time to pursue and have control over and I got very sad.”

Despite how upsetting this was to Gaga, she took that anger and ended up channeling it into something celebratory.

Her music ended up becoming a source of pride for the singer as she used that as a medium to work through her pain, as a result of this she became “strong enough to let go.”

In an attempt to make something beautiful out of her pain, she turned it into something beautiful for “It made me not only make a song that now is really big all over the world and I’m so proud, but it also made me open for a place where I could fall in love.”

“I think that opening your heart in that way is very difficult and it’s scary,” Gaga continued.

Gaga signed off by saying, “I really wanted with Stupid Love to put a sense of positivity in the world and remind people that we have love and that it’s the most beautiful thing that we have and that kindness still exists even though things don’t always feel easy and can feel really hard.”