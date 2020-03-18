Sarah Hyland opens up on how surgery increases CONVID-19 contraction risk

Many famous personalities, as well has other citizens across the globe have turned towards self-quarantining as a form of prevention against the coronavirus. However, it seems some individuals might be more prone to the virus, when compared to other counterparts who have had surgeries in the past.

During a conversation on the Brad Behavior podcast, Sarah spoke at length about her personal health struggles and how that affects her self-quarantine.

She was quoted saying, "I am obviously immunocompromised with my transplant history, and am on immunosuppressants."

In an attempt to explain her medical situation, she stated that while a 24 hour bug might not be a big deal for many, for her it can be rather “dangerous.”

She explained, "I get it for a week or more. For me, it's really dangerous.”

She went onto say, "My panic level is pretty high. But I also have a lot of health issues that are very susceptible to stress, so I'm trying to remain calm."

Hence her game plan for the remainder of the outbreak is to remain indoors, wear a face mask at all times and to wear gloves whenever visiting doctor’s appointments.

Before signing off the actor called out to all young people who were visibly seen raiding grocery stores and snatching up supplies, as these things in turn make it so that the elderly and financially unstable cannot not get access to to supplies. She believes "it's really an important time to practice compassion, love, generosity."