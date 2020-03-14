Lizzo leads meditation session to ‘promote healing’ as coronavirus scare escalates

Lizzo won the internet when she led a guided meditation for healing on Instagram amidst the coronavirus fear.



The singer took to her Instagram to announce the session on Friday alongside a 30-minute video of herself playing a flute next to a tray of crystals.



She wrote, “a meditation and mantra to promote healing during this global crisis. Use at your own pace. Love you!”

In the video, Lizzo could be heard saying, “there’s the disease, and then there’s the fear of the disease. Fear can spread so much hatred and negative energy.”

“I wanted to empower everyone and let you all know, you have power. We all have power. You have power to eliminate fear. We have the power to reduce the fear that is being heightened.”

“This is a very serious pandemic. This is a very serious thing that we’re all experiencing together. Whether it’s a good thing or a tragic thing — the one thing we will always have is togetherness. We’ll always be connected on this planet,” the singer went onto say.

“I wanted to take the time today to do a mass meditation. Thirty minutes of your time. We’re going to come together and take deep breaths. We’re going to join in agreement and try to eliminate the fear as much as we can while we work together during this trying time.”

Check out the video below:



