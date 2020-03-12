'Mulan' director Niki Caro shares behind the scenes from the casting process

Mulan's director Niki Caro has been a popular personality ever since news of a live action remake of Mulan first hit main stream media. Now with an official premiere date locked down, the director and star are busy promoting the film through a number of public appearances.

Mulan’s director Niki Caro sat through an interview with the Hollywood Reporter recently. During the course of the interview, the director spoke at length about Liu Yifei and the rigorous preparation which she needed to undergo, in order to do justice to the role in Mulan.

"I was determined that whoever played Mulan was not going to be fragile and feminine," Caro began by explaining. "She had to pass as a man in a man's army." As a result of that requirement, the actresses ended up having to go through a 90-minute physical assessment during their audition for the role. The assessment included a cardio fitness test and basic weight exercises for all potential actresses involved.

"Boy, did they [other actresses] flame out," Caro chuckled as she reminisced upon about how other lead actresses feared the physical portion of the audition. Yifei on the other hand "never complained once, never said, 'I can't.' She went to her limits."

After being selected, the actress Liu Yifei ended up having to train for more than three months for her role as an army officer in disguise.

Caro’s main intention throughout the course of the film was to make sure that the character seemed as real as possible and in an attempt to achieve that, worked hard to incorporate elaborate war battle sequences within the film.

However, "you have to deliver on the war of it, and how do you do that under the Disney brand where you can't show any violence, gratuitous or otherwise?" Caro explained.

By the end of it though, the director was proud of the final rendition. "Those sequences, I'm proud of them. They're really beautiful and epic — but you can still take kids. No blood is shed. It's not Game of Thrones."