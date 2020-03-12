Katie Holmes says Tom Cruise’s daughter Suri Cruise ‘came out very strong’

Katie Holmes became a household name back in 2012 after she filed for divorce from her ex-husband Tom Cruise back in 2012. Recently, she was called in for an interview with InStyle magazine as their April edition cover.

During the interview, Katie Holmes gave one of her most candid interviews yet. Usually Holmes is someone who makes sure her interviews solely revolve around her, however this time the mother shed some light on her daughter’s personality a bit.

The editor-in-chief for the magazine, Lauren Brown even complimented Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes's daughter during the course of the interview stating, "I've met Suri only once so far, but I was struck by how open she was."

Holmes responded to the compliment by saying, "I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it.”

“She came out very strong—she's always been a strong personality. She'll pick an activity and work her butt off until she's really good at it. Then she's like, 'Okay, I'm going to try the next thing.' She's very focused and a hard worker,” Holmes admitted.

“I have to say, I did recently see some fan site [about her] posted when she was a baby, and it was very intense. We were followed a lot when she was little. I just wanted her outside, so I would walk her around to find parks at, like, 6 in the morning when nobody would see us.”

Holmes went one to say, “but there's one video where I'm holding her —she was 2 at the time — and she starts waving at the cameras. She's pretty special."

The mother even went onto share a story of New Yorkers gave her immense support and love after she had moved to the city, post filing for divorce from ex-husband Tom Cruise. In regards to the initial attention she was scrutinized with, Holmes calls that time “intense.”

"It was a lot of attention, and I had a little child on top of it. We had some funny moments out and about in public. So many people I didn't know became my friends and helped us out, and that's what I love about the city.”

“There was one incredible moment when I think I actually cried. Suri was 6 or 7, and she was spending the night at a friend's house while I was seeing the ballet at Lincoln Center. At 10 o'clock I got a call: 'Mommy, can you come get me?' I got a cab and went down to Battery Park to pick her up.”

She concluded by revealing how her daughter handled the move, “She was exhausted. She fell asleep on the way home, and when we pulled up to our building, the cab driver opened the door and helped me not wake her. He helped carry her to the building. He was so kind."