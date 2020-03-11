OMD wins Adweek’s Global Media Agency of the Year Award 2020

For the second consecutive year, OMD has been named the Global Media Agency of the Year (2020) by Adweek, a leading advertising industry publication.

The accolade marks the sixth time that OMD has been named Global Media Agency of the Year, since 2010.

Adweek credits OMD for making the stunning comeback in 2018 and maintaining that momentum to make a winning repetition in 2019. An effort that translated to more than $2 billion in net new business, while propelling OMD to the top of every 2019 performance ranking.

Florian Adamski, CEO of OMD Worldwide said: “The only thing harder than a comeback is sustaining it. Relentless focus on talent, technology and process took us from being an agency that can win to an agency that knows how to win — and can make winning repeatable – for ourselves and our clients.”

This news is the second biggest highlight for OMD Pakistan, after winning two awards in the Campaign Agency of the Year Awards 2019.

OMD Pakistan was awarded Silver in both the “Pakistan Media Agency of the Year” and “Pakistan Digital Agency of the Year” categories.

OMD Pakistan was the only agency to have received an award in both categories, confirming its position as a top player in the media and digital fraternity.

Dara Bashir Khan, CEO of OMD Pakistan: “Our recent wins in both ‘Campaign’ and ‘Adweek’ boast of our commitment to excellence through constant innovation and our dedication towards our dynamic business practice and our clients. We are excited and humbled to be in this position and grateful to our clients and our talent for their support.”

OMD Pakistan is a part of OMD Worldwide, which is the world’s largest media network with more than 13,000 people working in over 100 countries. As the world grows with opportunities, the key is reacting to them, by making better decisions, faster - combining innovation, creativity, empathy and evidence to deliver better business outcomes.

OMD, an Omnicom Media Group agency, is also currently ranked the world’s most effective media agency network in the Effie Effectiveness Index.