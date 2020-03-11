Billie Eilish makes a bold statement at concert stage addressing sexism

Billie Eilish took it upon herself to take patriarchy, and its body shaming antics, down a peg during a recent live appearance and fans are in awe.

The singer and songwriter made use of her Miami concert stage appearance and stripped down to bare basics in the middle of the show, all in an attempt to combat industry pressure and critique.

Unlike many of her peers, Billie is well-known for covering up her body in baggy clothing. Just last year the singer and songwriter admitted that she prefers to wear baggy clothes, so she can avoid getting sexualized by netizens, trolls and haters. However, it seems as though even this fashion choice has its fair share of haters.

In a video posted to Twitter, the singer can be seen dancing around on stage as she strips off her clothes slowly.