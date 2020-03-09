Pakistan stock exchange collapses as KSE-100 index tumbles more than 2,000 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s benchmark KSE-100 index plunged 2,106 points on Monday, 45 minutes after the starting bell on the first day of the trading week, reported Geo News.

The index, which had closed at 38,220 points on Friday, nosedived at the start of the trading, shedding 2,106 points (5.51%) before trading was suspended.

The slump was triggered amidst a global sell-off on coronavirus fears and spreading contagion from a creeping economic slowdown.

“PSX has triggered a market halt at 9:37am which will last for 45 minutes," the management wrote in a press release.

"The market halt is triggered as a standard protocol for risk management purposes,” a statement from the bourse said.

What is a Market Halt?

“Market halt” procedure has been introduced by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan in PSX regulations in December of 2019. The action triggers when the KSE-30 index moves 4 % either way and remains there for 5 consecutive minutes.

The objective of introducing market halt is to safeguard investors and market participants during volatile markets. During this halt, trading in all securities remains temporarily suspended in order to ensure a cooling off period and run a mark to market activity as a risk management measure.