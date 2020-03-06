Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom to halt wedding plans due to coronavirus

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom appear to be gearing up to hit a pause on their big day due to preliminary coronavirus precautions.

Katy Perry and Orlando, who are expecting their first baby together, were all set to wed in the early summer. However, the outbreak of the dangerous corona virus has caused the duo to "wait to see what happens with travel and coronavirus", according to reports by E! News.

Prior to the global epidemic scaling in size, an inside source close to the couple revealed their wedding plans to People. They stated, "It was all set for Japan with 150 guests, Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant”. the source admitted, “they were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus.”

The precaution and possible quarantine are a necessary aid as nearly 1,023 cases of the coronavirus illness have already been reported within the country as of now.

The source then went onto reveal that the couple are "considering moving the plans to the U.S" if things do not dial down.

If they choose to postpone their big day, it will not be the first time. Last year the couple originally planned for a winter wedding “at the end of 2019” but it got postponed to the summer. However, another delay seems eminent considering the current global situation.