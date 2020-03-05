BMW Dewan Golf Tournament Held at Karachi Golf Club

Dewan Motors recently organized the BMW Dewan Golf Tournament at the Karachi Golf Club, attracting the participation of approximately 400 golfers, including a host of corporate and industry leaders from various sectors.

The two-day event is the first of four quarterly golf tournaments planned by the company during the year, as part of the BMW brand’s long-standing legacy of sponsoring sporting events both internationally and in Pakistan. The competition follows BMW’s proud tradition of providing high-end discerning consumers with the finest things in life, from BMW’s top-of-the-line cars to opportunities to participate in premier events such as the BMW Dewan Golf Tournament.