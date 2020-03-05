Sophie Turner opens up about her 'Game of Thrones' days

Sophie Turner has left the internet in trail of blazing popularity with public appearances and pregnancy rumors floating around. Recently, she blew up the internet when she reflected back on her Game of Throne days during a recent interview.



During her interview with ELLE, the star spoke at length about her life changing casting in Game of Thrones, as the gullible Sansa Stark who rose up from the ashes of her kingdom and became the Queen of the North.

Sophie revealed that she missed the costumes, the feeling and the people the most.

She was quoted as saying, "I miss everything (about it). I really, deeply, deeply miss it. I miss the costumes. I miss the set. I miss the feeling that I got when I walked onto set in my costume, and that was incredibly empowering. I miss the people. I miss everything. I would go back to it in a heartbeat.”