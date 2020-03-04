Carrie Underwood reveals her struggles with weight loss and calorie intake

Carrie Underwood can be considered one of Hollywood's most criticized celebrities, and this has been an ongoing battle since before her American Idol days.

During a conversation with Women’s Health, Carrie admitted that although she knows she “shouldn't care what other people think about me,” its effects are still profound.

The singer also revealed that she began to feel effects of what she had been eating long ago. She was quoted as saying, "I was tired, and I kept buying bigger clothes...I knew I could be better for myself, and I let my haters be my motivators."

However, that turned out to be a slippery slope for she ended up paying excessive amounts of attention towards her calorie intake and it inevitably became a struggle. "I was sleeping better, and I had more energy for our grueling schedule," the star recalled during her conversation with the magazine. Per Women’s Health, “some days, she consumed as few as 800 calories."

The diet however, ended up becoming something unsustainable and as a result of that she would time and time again “fall off the wagon" after a cycle of restriction would come to a full circle.

The singer and songwriter stated, "Your body is screaming out, I need more calories, I need more carbs!" but she refuses to call it "disordered eating," rather a lack of knowledge on what could work for her specific body type.