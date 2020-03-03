Zarif condemns Delhi violence, India summons Iranian envoy for clarification

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday strongly condemned the wave of organized anti-Muslim violence in India and urged the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the well-being of all citizens in the Hindu-majority country, reported Geo News.

In a message shared on the social networking platform Twitter, Zarif said that Iran had been a friend of India, and as a friend, it was asking New Delhi to not let senseless thuggery prevail over the country, as the path forward lied in peaceful dialogue and rule of law.

"Iran condemns the wave of organized violence against Indian Muslims. For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of ALL Indians & not let senseless thuggery prevail. Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law," he tweeted.

India summons Iran envoy over remarks

India on Tuesday summoned the Iranian ambassador to the country, Ali Chegeni, to seek clarification over the comments made by Zarif. According to a report published by the Hindustan Times, Delhi termed the remarks unacceptable and uncalled for.

The publication claimed that the Indian foreign ministry issued a demarche to Iranian ambassador Ali Chegeni, expressing dismay and disappointment at the foreign minister’s comments. New Delhi advised Iran to steer clear of “matters internal to India".

World leaders condemn Delhi violence

World leaders, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, United Kingdom politician Jeremy Corbyn, and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, had condemned the violence in Delhi and urged India to restore peace and calm in the capital.

Indonesia and Pakistan had also spoken out against the wave of organized anti-Muslim riots in Delhi that have been compared to the Nazi pogrom of Jews in the 1930s, and the deadly genocide against the Muslims of Gujarat in 2002 under Modi's reign as chief minister.

On Friday, Indonesia had conveyed its concerns over the riots to the Indian envoy in Jakarta. This was after the Indonesian Religious Affairs Ministry issued a statement condemning the violence against Muslims. Earlier last week, referring to the Delhi riots, Turkey’s President Erdogan had claimed that “massacres” of Muslims were widespread in India.

Speaking out against the CAA in December, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who was ousted from the post over the weekend, had spoken out against the amended citizenship law due to which, he said, “people are dying”. India was quick to reject the comments as “factually inaccurate”.

In January, more than a month after the CAA was passed, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had said that while the CAA and NRC were “internal matters” of India, the citizenship law was “not necessary”.