PSL-2020:: Karachi Kings 58/1 in 5 overs, chasing 184 to beat United

RAWALPINDI: Opening batsman Luke Ronchi and captain Shadab Khan steered Islamabad United to 183 for three in the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.



Earlier, Karachi Kings skipper Imad Wasim elected to field first against Islamabad United on Sunday, as the two sides clash for the first time in the PSL 2020.

Karachi Kings are unchanged. Dale Steyn came in for Dawid Malan, Rizwan Hussain for Amad Butt.

Teams:



Islamabad United: L Ronchi†, C Munro, Rizwan Hussain, Shadab Khan*, CA Ingram, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Rumman Raees, Muhammad Musa, DW Steyn

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, AD Hales, CS Delport, CAK Walton†, Imad Wasim*, Iftikhar Ahmed, CJ Jordan, Umaid Asif, Umer Khan, Mohammad Amir