Zack Snyder teases fans with yet another hint about ‘Justice League’ cut

Zack Snyder has taken another opportunity to tease his fans about the much-awaited Justice League cut with a brand new photo that is going viral lately.



The director in the past too has shared numerous photos featuring the heroes of Justice League, as well as storyboards and concept art.

However, this time it seems like Zack has unveiled something far more personal from the sets of the movie: its slate.

The famed filmmaker had previously initiated a fan poster contest, promising the winner to be awarded with the coveted slate.

The slate is dubbed to be extra-ordinary and extremely special. It features a wonderful message teasing a scene from Justice League that wasn’t shown in the theatrical cut.

The scene would have otherwise involved ‘something cool’ about Batman, Superman, Lois, and Dr. Martian Manhunter.

On the rear side, the slate carries a heartfelt message sharing the importance of it.