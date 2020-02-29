Hailey Baldwin opens up on her secret trick to reconciling a romantic attraction

Hailey Baldwin is one of Hollywood’s most magnetic personalities but she shot up with the media after tying the knot with Justin Bieber. Since then, she and her husband have been hailed as a power couple.



Recently Baldwin revealed just how she and her husband got together after a separation, as well as what made him reach out to her in the first place.



During Baldwin’s appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the model revealed the TV-moment that made her husband reach out and reconcile.

Jimmy began the interview in the most lighthearted of ways, he enquired, “Did you do any party tricks?” the host asked the model, “Well, I say this because the last time you were on our show, you did something that was the most amazing thing ever. Everybody was talking about it, you opened a beer bottle with your teeth.”

“It was really fun and there’s actually another funny story behind this and that is that last time I was here, we did this little party trick where I opened a Corona bottle with my teeth,” Hailey went on to explain.

“The next morning — after the interview had aired — I got a certain phone call from a certain someone and it was a little like, ‘Hey, how are you? I saw you on Jimmy Fallon last night. You were looking really good. I loved that trick that you did, I had no idea that you can do that. It was so cool.’ Cut to, I’m now married to that certain someone.”

The chunk of information seemed to leave Fallon flabbergasted, to say the least. He immediately burst out , exclaiming, “No, no!” and concluded by comparing Bieber’s romance to a movie story-line no less.

“I feel like Jimmy gets a little credit for helping me spark,” Baldwin quipped. “Yup, that is true.”

However, Jimmy knew how to poke fun in his own way, after Baldwin credited him for the reunion, Jimmy set the stage on fire when he said, “You’d think I’d be invited to your wedding.” He however the host clarified, “Hey no, I’m joking, I’m joking. By the way, I know ’cause I’ve seen you and Justin many times and you guys are so cute together.”

Check out the video below:



