PSL 2020: Schedule, timetable and venues

The fifth edition of Pakistan Super League has kicked off on Feb 20 in Karachi and will continue till March 22.

Event schedule

20 Feb – Opening ceremony (starts 6:45pm) to be followed by Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad United, National Stadium (9pm-11.15pm)

21 Feb – Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi, National Stadium (2pm-5.15pm); Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

22 Feb – Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi, National Stadium (2pm-5.15pm); Islamabad United v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

23 Feb – Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators, National Stadium (2pm-5.15pm); Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

26 Feb – Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Cricket Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

27 Feb – Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

28 Feb – Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings, Multan Cricket Stadium (2pm-5.15pm); Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars, Pindi Cricket Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

29 Feb – Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators, Multan Cricket Stadium (2pm-5.15pm); Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi, Pindi Cricket Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

1 Mar – Islamabad United v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

2 Mar – Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

3 Mar – Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars, Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

4 Mar – Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars, Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

5 Mar – Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

6 Mar – Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

7 Mar – Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United, Pindi Cricket Stadium (2pm-5.15pm); Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators, Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

8 Mar – Multan Sultans v Islamabad United, Pindi Cricket Stadium (2pm-5.15pm); Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

10 Mar – Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

11 Mar – Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

12 Mar – Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, National Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

13 Mar – Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans, National Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

14 Mar – Karachi Kings v Islamabad United, National Stadium (7pm-5.15pm)

15 Mar – Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars, Gaddafi Stadium (2pm-5.15pm); Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings, National Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

17 Mar – Qualifier (1 v 2), National Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

18 Mar – Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

20 Mar – Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1), Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

22 Mar – Final, Gaddafi Stadium (start time TBC)