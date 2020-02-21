Babar Azam wants players to treat PSL 2020 as an 'opportunity'

KARACHI: Pakistan's T20I skipper Babar Azam has made it clear to his peers that the best way to make the national squad is to perform in the PSL 2020, reported Geo News on Friday.

Talking to media in Karachi, Babar said that anyone who performs here can be considered for selection ahead of this year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

"Anyone who performs will be in contention. Be it a junior or a senior player. Anyone who does good with bat or ball will be considered for selection in Pakistan Cricket team," said Babar, the white-ball captain of Pakistan Cricket team.

Babar added that while juniors can prove themselves for maiden call the seniors will have the opportunity to make a comeback.

He also emphasized on the need to improve strike rate in international cricket.

"The modern-day cricket demands better strike rate and if you're batting at top three positions then you'll have to maintain a strike rate of something around 150," said one of the top batsmen of this era.

Replying to a question, Babar said that the key to his success with the bat is his focus and concentration which keeps him going.

"I've realized that if you're focused on your goal then you'll achieve what you want and that's why I am focused on my game," said the flamboyant batsman.