Liam Payne's sister Ruth Payne comes out in support of her little brother post 'LP1' drama

Former One Direction member Liam Payne seems to be under a large amount of criticism within the last few days.

Ruth Payne, his sister recently came out in support of her brother on Twitter, expressing her concerns regarding the mental anguish he might be going through as a result of the constant backlash he's been receiving. Issues began to arise after Liam's album, LP1 released.

Her responses came after sudden demise of Love Island star, Caroline Flack went mainstream.

After news of her demise went public, celebrities took to their social media platforms to express their condolences towards the harrowing situation. Tabloids were mainly accused because they mainly portrayed Caroline as the ‘bad guy’.

Liam’s sister showcased her concerns using her personal platform to share her fears, in hopes that the same does not affect her brother a similar way.

Check out her tweets below:

Fans later flocked Ruth’s Twitter account with an influx of supportive messages in an attempt to console her during her time of worry and apprehension.





