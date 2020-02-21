Twiiter bashes Kylie Jenner over misunderstood tweet

The Kardashians have always been the brunt of the internet's jokes and it never seems to die down. One way or the other the family's name comes back under the chopping board.

Not a day passes without the public having some issue with the stars, from their endorsements of detox teas to Photoshop fails, the sisters never seem to hear the end of it.

Recently, another grave was dug over the beauty mogul’s latest tweet where she spoke about how she has had ‘enough’ with 2020.

Check out the post below:

The only issue was, that this post was in reference to a previous post where the star sent out her condolences to Pop Smoke who recently died in his Hollywood Hills home this Wednesday.

Unfortunately for Kylie, she did not thread the tweets together and as a result of that, fans took it wrongly and remained under the impression that the star was just commenting on having a bad day.

When people saw her tweet, she started getting roasted in a rather brutal way. Comments began flooding in with users slamming her, telling her to, “Buy another year, what’s the problem,” as well as wondering how it’s even possible given her financial situation. “Yeah? Being a billionaire has been rough for the past few weeks? Having enough money to solve any problem and have no worries is tough this year?”

Some even quipped, “You’re right, let’s trade bank accounts.”

Check out the responses below:

Some fans however, began flocking in in defense of the star and shut down those who claimed she could not feel bad solely due to her financial situation.





