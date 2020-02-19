Justin Bieber reveals Ariana Grande was his rock during 'Changes' promotions

Justin Bieber is slowly winning back the internet after some of his most private and vulnerable life details, involving his physical and mental issues, hit the internet.

The star has come a long way since his new album, Changes released. With hit singles like Yummy and Intentions, Justin bore his heart on his sleeves during a promotional appearance.

During his conversation with Apple Music's Beats 1, Justin opened up about his fears and vulnerabilities involving performing.

He went on to reveal how Ariana Grande became a rock for him at this time.

He stated, "I think when I went on stage with Ariana Grande, I seen the reaction of how people reacted when I went on the stage. It was like, 'Okay.' She gave me kind of a boost of confidence.”

He concluded by saying, “...and reminded me because it’d been so long since I’d been on stage. Just kind of reminded me what… Oh, this is what I do. This is what I’m good at. And I don’t need to run away from it.”