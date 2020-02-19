close
Wed Feb 19, 2020
February 19, 2020

Margot Robbie comes in support of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit

Wed, Feb 19, 2020
Margot Robbie comes in support of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's #Megxit decision. Photo: Vogue and Variety

Margot Robbie recently won the internet as she came out, guns blazing, in support of her friend Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The actress showcased full support towards the couple’s decision to step down as senior royals amidst the media backlash.

Margot initially met Meghan four years ago through their mutual friend, Suki Waterhouse, during her housewarming party in London.

During an interview with The Sun, the Aussie actress Margot shared her own personal experiences with adjustments, in regards to British life, and expressed her understanding towards the couple’s situation.

She explained how Meghan is like any other person who moves half way across the world and inevitably misses her home country.

Margot was quoted saying, "I know as much as anybody what a big decision it is to move halfway across the world. I still miss London a lot but I had my reasons for moving and they have their reasons for the decision. It isn’t something taken lightly.”

