TECNO Cricket Superstar is heading towards Islamabad

The fleet of TECNO Cricket Superstar, bagging immense love and appreciation on its way, is now heading towards its final destination, Islamabad. TECNO with its successful ‘Real-time Cricket superstar challenge’ has left its mark in the cities of Karachi and Lahore. Now again TECNO is now arriving in the country's capital, Islamabad, which is the last Destination of this enthralling Campaign. TECNO is surely the new trendsetter in the market as it’s very rare for any other brand to arrange such campaigns.

The activity in the universities of Karachi and Lahore were led by the famous Pakistani cricketers Younis Khan and Abdul Razzaq respectively. TECNO cricket fever is breaking all popularity records as the conducted campaigns created quite uproar in the market. Also successfully engaged students and media personnel on every end. With beyond profuse response and positive feedback, all eyes are on TECNO to witness the same thrill of cricket festival in Islamabad too.

Following a legacy of giving awesome surprises, this Time TECNO has involved another legend from cricket fraternity, whose name is yet to unveil. Everyone is engrossed to see what TECNO is about to unbox this time.

Currently extracurricular activities are not in the priority list of university students due to a hectic study schedule. But the upcoming activity at Iqra University will surely be a treat for the students. As it will give them a chance to cherish some moments of fun!

Iqra university students are already charged and hyped up, as rumors of the TECNO cricket superstar challenge have already reached there.

TECNO mobile has made the fastest ramp-ups in the Pakistani smartphone market, due to its consumer-centric approach and pocket-friendly price. The Students stratum has always remained the biggest supporters and consumers of TECNO. Therefore the brand never failed to amaze its users.