Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas 'extremely excited' for their baby

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas took the internet by storm when they announced the news of their pregnancy publicly. Since then, fans have been ecstatic to learn more about their feelings as parents-to-be.

Elle got up, close and personal with a source close to the couple and asked them a series of questions about the upcoming family member in a recent interview.

The source revealed that Sophie is almost four months into her pregnancy. While it is still considered some of the ‘early’ days, Joe and Sophie are “extremely excited” about their new addition to the family. The source stated, "They told their families recently and everyone is ecstatic and so happy for them."

Just Jared broke news of Sophie’s pregnancy, through two sources who explained the current feelings of the couple.

One source explained how the parents-to-be wish to keep this news private, “The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them.”

While the other source stated, “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”