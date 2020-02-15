Billie Eilish reveals she 'bombed' the 2020 Oscars

Billie Eilish wowed audiences with her own cover of Yesterday by The Beatles. However, her inner perfectionist does not seem too pleased with the way she handled herself on the stage.

During an interview with Apple Music’s New Music Daily, with Zane Lowe, Billie revealed that she feels like she personally ‘bombed’ the performance. She admitted, “Yeah, I was sick for all of the Oscars, I bombed that performance, that sh*t was trash.”

Billie elaborated on her thoughts, explaining that the Oscars just weren't her thing. They made her extremely nervous and that feeling isn’t something she is used to at all.

She was quoted as saying, "I know, I know, and it was also, like, the Oscars is not my, um, people, like, you know what I mean, like, it's not, I'm not used to that. At least the Grammy's wasn't as scary because it was, like, artists ... and it felt like my people, if felt like, oh, look a bunch of artists, and, like, I knew a lot of them already and I'd met them and they knew of me and, like... but, like, the Oscars, I'm like, these are movie stars.”

She concluded by saying, "It's true. Totally different, the show is so scary. No, no, no, no, see, no, no, it was so scary. And the thing is, like, I don't normally get nervous, I don't get nervous for shows or, like, any sort of performance really, but that sh*t was terrifying. I think we were fully, like, not, I think we were just glad it was over.”