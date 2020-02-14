Robert Pattinson's first look as 'Batman' has fans in shock

Film maker Matt Reeves released the first ever Batman snippet back on Thursday, leaving fans wanting more.

The snippet was released on Thursday on Vimeo originally. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the 55-second snippet was shot by cinematographer Greig Fraser. Matt Reeves even took to Twitter to announce the clip. Michael Giacchino later retweeted the announcement.

Check out the post below

The camera test portrays Pattison underneath a glimmer of infrared light. In the clip, he was all decked out in the complete matte black, iconic ensemble. His face was hidden by the mask rather effectively as well.



The entire clip revolves around a mesmerizing, deep string tune of instruments from composer, Michael Giacchino.

According to the magazine, Pattison was all set to perform the role of batman, he said ,“It’s such an absurd thing to say. I sort of had an idea to do it," while trying on the suit, he felt “very powerful immediately.”

The work is still in process and the movie will be released in June 25, 2021.