Much like his character in 'You', Penn Badgley will soon become a father as well

The internet’s newest crush Penn Badgley seems to be following suit of his You character Joe Goldberg as he too, is about to embrace fatherhood. Although, we hope the overlap doesn’t go beyond that.

The news was broken by the Gossip Girl actor’s wife Domino Kirke who opened up about her pregnancy following her two previous miscarriages.

Turning to Instagram, Domino wrote: “On the road again... pregnancy after loss is whole other thing. After two miscarriages in a row we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done.”

“As a birth attendant, I’ve seen and heard it all. It takes everything I’ve got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience. When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries.”

“Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have. You’re already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we’ve never had to, little one. Thank you,” she added.



This will be Penn’s first child while Domino is already a mother to 10-year-old Cassius from her past relationship.

The two who tied the knot to back in February of 2017.