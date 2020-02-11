Was Natalie Portman's tribute to snubbed female directors at the Oscars a 'hypocritical' move?

Hollywood A-lister Natalie Portman decided to make a statement with her Oscars look this year by honouring the women directors snubbed by the Academy.

And while the Black Swan actor bagged ample praises over her tribute, there were many who slapped labels on her of being a ‘hypocrite.’

The actor was under fire for her production company Handsomecharliefilms not roping in women directors for their films.

It was also pointed out that the only woman director the firm has ever hired was Portman herself.

Portman had arrived at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday in a custom Dior gown with a cape that featured the names of female directors who were not nominated for the best director category of the award show.