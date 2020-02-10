Billie Eilish's haunting 2020 Oscar performance shakes the stage.

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
With captivating performances at the Grammys, Billie Eilish humbly gave her spotlight away in exchange for honoring the departed souls of those who passed within the last couple of years.
The 18-year-old performed a mellowed rendition of the song Yesterday by the Beatles, alongside her brother Finneas O’Connell, who accompanied her on the piano.
The song was performed late into the Oscars ceremony, during the in-memorial segment which was dedicated to paying homage to departed stars.
